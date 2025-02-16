Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be a priority for US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote: "I wanted very much that Ukraine is in the priority for Trump, not Russia. And I hope that we are more important.

We are not so big as Russia, but I think strategically, Ukraine is more important for the United States, because we are really partners, allies, and we share common values."

Details: When asked whether he believes Trump is negotiating in good faith, Zelenskyy replied: "I hope so. I hope so. Yes, I count on it. I count on it very much".

He also warned that no one, including Trump, should trust "Putin’s words on their face".

Quote: "Don’t trust Putin. Don’t trust just words about ceasefire," Zelenskyy said, referring to his own experience of approaching a peace deal with Russia in 2019, which fell apart.

When asked what he would say to Putin if they met for peace talks, Zelenskyy called the Russian leader a "killer" and a "terrorist".

Quote: "He is a killer, and he will never change…And that’s why this is the dialogue with a terrorist. This is dialogue with a killer. I don’t have such power, enough power to push him out. That’s why I have to speak about it. So our allies can give me such power to push him out."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that there is not "any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us".

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian leader credited Trump for instilling fear in Putin, which could lead to serious peace negotiations between the two countries.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine will never legally recognise the occupied territories as Russian.

The president stated that Ukraine will seek a "good, diplomatic" way in the future to reclaim its lost territories, but "the people are most important for today".

Zelenskyy also said he still believes Ukraine can achieve military victory in the war.

Quote: "Of course, yes. But it's many losses. We understand how many. I think it's too much. And I'm not sure that with such speed. If our partners do not help, support, it will be difficult. It will be long. Longer than it can be."

