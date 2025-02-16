Zelenskyy outlines security guarantees Ukraine needs from allies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has listed the security guarantees Ukraine requires from its allies, including a strong package of missiles, a significant army, investments, EU membership and defence agreements similar to those Israel has with its partners.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Details: Zelenskyy was asked specifically about the security guarantees Ukraine needs from the US, but his response extended to other allies as well.

Quote: "Strong package of missiles. Preventional. We will not use it before any invasion. But if they [Russia] do it, we will do it quickly. But it has to stand on our territory, not like it was before the full-scale invasion, when the White House put sanctions after the invasion."

Details: Another security guarantee Zelenskyy highlighted is a "big army" comparable in size to Russia’s, especially if Ukraine is not a NATO member.

Quote: "And psychologically it’s very important, because psychologically it’s a strong signal. Putin will not go if he understands that oppositely stays comparably the same army."

More details: Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine needs investments. "I think he [Putin] will not attack with missiles such factories where we are partners with America," he said.

Additionally, the president included Ukraine's EU membership among the security guarantees.

Quote: "The European Union is very important because it is a special market for us… And the EU is very interested in our products. We have to be on the same conditions, financial conditions with the European Union. We want to be a member; we share the same values, we have similar laws, etc. This is part of our economic security guarantees for us to immediately become a member of the EU. It’s also very important.

And, what we need. We really don’t know how it works, but when Iran attacked Israel, the US, France, the UK and some other guys – and Israel is not a member of NATO – but all these guys, even Jordan with air defence, began to defend the Israeli people, which were under missiles from Iran. Israel is not in NATO. It means that they have security guarantees from the US, France, the UK and other allies. I think we need it very much."

