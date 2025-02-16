All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 21:26
Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, have arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Advertisement:

Quote: "Official visit to the United Arab Emirates together with the First Lady.

Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity.

We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian programme."

Background: 

  • On 14 February, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the coming days. However, he said there would be no meetings with representatives of Russia or the US during these visits.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUAE
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Explosion in Mykolaiv kills three members of Ukrainian Demining Services
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
Zelenskyy outlines security guarantees Ukraine needs from allies
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us with defence, and we will make money from this together
RECENT NEWS
23:55
Trump believes he will meet with Putin "very soon"
23:25
US Secretary of State: European representatives must be involved in Ukraine negotiations
22:04
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
21:26
Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video
21:18
Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation
21:00
Zelenskyy outlines security guarantees Ukraine needs from allies
20:14
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:53
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
19:24
Trump administration aims to secure ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: