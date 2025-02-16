Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, have arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

Quote: "Official visit to the United Arab Emirates together with the First Lady.

Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity.

We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian programme."

On 14 February, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the coming days. However, he said there would be no meetings with representatives of Russia or the US during these visits.

