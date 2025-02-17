Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there

A total of 129 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians most actively attacking the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 February

Quote: "[On 16 February], the enemy conducted two missile strikes and 95 airstrikes, using five missiles and dropping 141 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,500 times, including 124 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,932 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 16 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoliubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi and Dronivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka eight times, but all were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians also tried to advance near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk eight times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults. Russian highest activity was recorded near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udnachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate and Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske and Huliaipole fronts, the Russians did not conduct any active actions.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted nine assaults. In addition, they conducted 51 airstrikes, dropping 80 guided bombs, and fired 495 times, including 16 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

