Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos

The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery, injuring four civilians and damaging enterprises, residential buildings, an administrative building, shops and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Since the evening, the aggressor has been shelling the city several times with artillery. Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the casualties is hospitalised in a moderate condition. There was a fire, which the firefighters quickly extinguished."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said an educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and utility company, eight shops, a cafe and a legal centre were damaged. Also, eight apartment buildings, four houses, an outbuilding, a garage, a car and a power line were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also shelled villages in the Marhanets and Myrivka hromadas, but there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Skhid (East) Air Command units destroyed two UAVs over the oblast overnight.

Support UP or become our patron!