All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 February 2025, 08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery, injuring four civilians and damaging enterprises, residential buildings, an administrative building, shops and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Since the evening, the aggressor has been shelling the city several times with artillery. Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the casualties is hospitalised in a moderate condition. There was a fire, which the firefighters quickly extinguished."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian shelling.
 Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said an educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and utility company, eight shops, a cafe and a legal centre were damaged. Also, eight apartment buildings, four houses, an outbuilding, a garage, a car and a power line were damaged.

 
The aftermath of the Russian shelling.
 Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russians also shelled villages in the Marhanets and Myrivka hromadas, but there were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
The aftermath of the Russian shelling.
 Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Skhid (East) Air Command units destroyed two UAVs over the oblast overnight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
Russian drone attack on archive building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages thousands of files – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian latest anti-aircraft missile worth US$135 million – video
10:11
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: