Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 23 Russian soldiers while clearing an industrial building behind their lines.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces

Details: During aerial reconnaissance on one of the fronts (which is not disclosed - ed.), UAV operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered a concentration of Russian forces in one of the buildings of an industrial enterprise.

The tactical group promptly moved to the Russian-occupied facility and cleared the premises. The Ukrainian Special Forces soldiers held their positions for two days.

As a result of the intense fighting, a fire broke out on the territory, so the company of the Ukrainian operators successfully withdrew in armoured Humvee vehicles.

It is stated that as a result of the lightning-fast task, the Special Forces operators killed 23 Russian soldiers: 10 in the building and 13 around it.

The Special Forces suffered no losses.

