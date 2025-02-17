All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 February 2025, 09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
The aftermath of the operation. Photo: Special Operations Forces

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 23 Russian soldiers while clearing an industrial building behind their lines.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces 

Details: During aerial reconnaissance on one of the fronts (which is not disclosed - ed.), UAV operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces discovered a concentration of Russian forces in one of the buildings of an industrial enterprise.

Advertisement:

The tactical group promptly moved to the Russian-occupied facility and cleared the premises. The Ukrainian Special Forces soldiers held their positions for two days.

As a result of the intense fighting, a fire broke out on the territory, so the company of the Ukrainian operators successfully withdrew in armoured Humvee vehicles.

It is stated that as a result of the lightning-fast task, the Special Forces operators killed 23 Russian soldiers: 10 in the building and 13 around it.

The Special Forces suffered no losses.

Support UP or become our patron!

Special Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attack destroys Russian equipment and incapacitating 14 soldiers – video
Reconnaissance, rear strikes, disruption of Russia: How operation in Kursk Oblast started – video
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Operations Forces strike power facilities in two Russian oblasts – video
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian latest anti-aircraft missile worth US$135 million – video
10:11
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: