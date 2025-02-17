Russians advance on Donetsk front and occupy Sribne village – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Sribne in Donetsk Oblast and advanced towards several settlements in the region.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: Russian forces have occupied Sribne village and also advanced towards the villages of Dachne, Novosilky, Fyholivka and Ulakly.

Details: Analysts from the DeepState project reported that the Russians have seized the small village of Sribne, located in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, and are advancing along the T0515 road. The Russians have also made gains in the area of several settlements in Donetsk Oblast: Dachne, Novosilky, Fyholivka and Ulakly.

For reference: Sribne is a village in Pokrovsk hromada of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. According to the last population census, 561 people lived in the village. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

The distance to the district centre is about 30 km, and it is reached via the T0515 road. Sribne's land shares borders with the territory of the village of Andriivka in the Velykonovosilky district of Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

In October 2024, Russian forces occupied about 490 sq. km. of Ukrainian territory, the largest figure for 2024 and for the Russian counter-offensive that has been going on since October 2023.

DeepState analysts updated the map on the night of 10-11 January and reported that the Russians had occupied Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

