All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

All consumers reconnected: heating supply restored in Mykolaiv

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 17 February 2025, 11:30
All consumers reconnected: heating supply restored in Mykolaiv
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Energy workers in Mykolaiv have reconnected all consumers to the heating supply after they were cut off due to a Russian drone strike on a thermal power plant on the night of 15-16 February.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Kim: "As of 08:00, energy workers have reconnected all consumers. Currently, the temperature in the heating network is slightly below the standard level, but this is due to the gradual increase in temperature.

Advertisement:

I believe we will reach the standard levels within a day, provided there are no unforeseen circumstances."

Details: Kim stated that the reconnection of consumers who had been left without heating took place overnight. Around 100,000 people were affected by the outage.

Background:

  • A Russian attack on Mykolaiv damaged a thermal power plant, leaving 46,000 households without heat on the night of 15-16 February.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later pointed out that the Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv thermal power plant, which left more than 100,000 people without heating, demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to restore peace.

Support UP or become our patron!

powerMykolaivattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
All News
power
Part of Kherson without power due to Russian attacks
Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:15
Zelenskyy: Trump's special envoy Kellogg will arrive on 20 February and we will go to front line together
14:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
13:43
Former Ukrainian president says he asked Zelenskyy for favour only once
13:36
Ukraine and UAE sign economic agreement
13:05
Ukraine wins 30 medals in Invictus Games, second-best result in Ukraine's history
13:04
Russians launch drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five civilians
12:56
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
12:55
Former Ukrainian president shares how sanctions affected his life
12:46
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
12:21
Sweden ready to join peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Swedish PM confirms
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: