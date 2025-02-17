All consumers reconnected: heating supply restored in Mykolaiv

Energy workers in Mykolaiv have reconnected all consumers to the heating supply after they were cut off due to a Russian drone strike on a thermal power plant on the night of 15-16 February.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Kim: "As of 08:00, energy workers have reconnected all consumers. Currently, the temperature in the heating network is slightly below the standard level, but this is due to the gradual increase in temperature.

Advertisement:

I believe we will reach the standard levels within a day, provided there are no unforeseen circumstances."

Details: Kim stated that the reconnection of consumers who had been left without heating took place overnight. Around 100,000 people were affected by the outage.

Background:

A Russian attack on Mykolaiv damaged a thermal power plant, leaving 46,000 households without heat on the night of 15-16 February.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later pointed out that the Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv thermal power plant, which left more than 100,000 people without heating, demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to restore peace.

Support UP or become our patron!