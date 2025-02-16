Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that a Russian attack on Mykolaiv during the night of 15-16 February damaged a thermal power plant, leaving 46,000 customers without heat.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote from Shmyhal: "Russian terrorists targeted the critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv last night. Enemy drones damaged a thermal power plant in the city. This has been done deliberately to leave people without heat in sub-zero temperatures and create a humanitarian catastrophe. Currently, 46,000 subscribers are left without heat supply."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal noted that all appropriate services are dealing with the aftermath of the strike and working tirelessly to restore heat supply to homes, schools and hospitals as quickly as possible.

The city has set up 67 invincibility centres and begun connecting three modular boiler houses to healthcare facilities. [An invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

The central and local authorities are also coordinating their efforts to help people.

Quote from Shmyhal: "I have ordered a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies to address this issue. Based on its outcomes, additional measures will be implemented to ensure heat supply to the city's residents."

Details: Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that employees of the Mykolaiv Thermal Power Plant and the Mykolaivoblteploenerho heating company are currently working to establish alternative heating for residential buildings.

Quote from Sienkevych: "Our priority is to restore heating to social facilities. Thanks to Denmark, we have modular biofuel boilers, so we have already begun reconnecting three hospitals to them. It is important to note that colder weather is expected in the coming days."

Details: Sienkevych also reported that a Russian kamikaze drone struck a 300-diameter sewer collector line on Tsentralnyi Avenue (near Dormashyna plant). Mykolaivvodokanal, the municipal utility company of Mykolaiv, has started repair work, which is expected to take about two days.

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 15-16 February, causing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, damaging apartment buildings and injuring one man.

Support UP or become our patron!