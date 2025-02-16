All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 16 February 2025, 13:26
Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that a Russian attack on Mykolaiv during the night of 15-16 February damaged a thermal power plant, leaving 46,000 customers without heat.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast on Facebook

Quote from Shmyhal: "Russian terrorists targeted the critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv last night. Enemy drones damaged a thermal power plant in the city. This has been done deliberately to leave people without heat in sub-zero temperatures and create a humanitarian catastrophe. Currently, 46,000 subscribers are left without heat supply."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal noted that all appropriate services are dealing with the aftermath of the strike and working tirelessly to restore heat supply to homes, schools and hospitals as quickly as possible.

The city has set up 67 invincibility centres and begun connecting three modular boiler houses to healthcare facilities. [An invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

The central and local authorities are also coordinating their efforts to help people.

Quote from Shmyhal: "I have ordered a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies to address this issue. Based on its outcomes, additional measures will be implemented to ensure heat supply to the city's residents." 

Details: Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, reported that employees of the Mykolaiv Thermal Power Plant and the Mykolaivoblteploenerho heating company are currently working to establish alternative heating for residential buildings.

Quote from Sienkevych: "Our priority is to restore heating to social facilities. Thanks to Denmark, we have modular biofuel boilers, so we have already begun reconnecting three hospitals to them. It is important to note that colder weather is expected in the coming days."

Details: Sienkevych also reported that a Russian kamikaze drone struck a 300-diameter sewer collector line on Tsentralnyi Avenue (near Dormashyna plant). Mykolaivvodokanal, the municipal utility company of Mykolaiv, has started repair work, which is expected to take about two days.

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 15-16 February, causing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, damaging apartment buildings and injuring one man.

Support UP or become our patron!

MykolaivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration minister confirms Hungary's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession process
IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl
Russian command may change priorities in its offensive in spring and summer of 2025 – ISW
All News
Mykolaiv
Russian night attack on Mykolaiv: fires raged, 5 houses damaged, civilian injured – photos
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shaheds: fire, damage, civilian injured – photos
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
RECENT NEWS
16:37
Zelenskyy on Russians attacking Mykolaiv: Those who genuinely seek peace do not act this way
16:18
Russians assault Kursk Oblast with convoy flying red flags – video
16:14
No meetings with Russians planned until war-ending plan is in place, Ukrainian President's Office chief says
15:49
Ukraine holds largest meeting with Saudi Arabia's private sector since beginning of full-scale war
15:20
Bloomberg: Russian and US delegations to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting by end of month
15:05
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
14:48
France confirms emergency summit on Ukraine to be held in Paris
14:28
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate the village of Pishchane near Pokrovsk
13:51
UK PM to attend "crisis" summit of European leaders convened by Macron
13:26
Russian drones damage thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, leaving 46,000 customers without heat, Ukraine's PM reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: