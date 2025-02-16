All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russians attacking Mykolaiv: Those who genuinely seek peace do not act this way

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 16:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attack by the Russian Shahed UAV on the thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, which left more than 100,000 people without heating, demonstrates the unwillingness of Russians to restore peace.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Today, more than 100,000 people in Mykolaiv were left without heating after a Russian Shahed drone struck the city's critical infrastructure. An ordinary Ukrainian city. Ordinary civilian infrastructure. It has nothing to do with hostilities or the frontline situation. This is yet another clear demonstration that Russians are waging war against our people and against life itself in Ukraine. And they are fighting vilely, without easing the pressure. Those who genuinely seek peace and prepare for negotiations do not act this way.

Of course, repair crews are working tirelessly to restore heating in Mykolaiv. We will continue working with our partners to strengthen defenses against such attacks. And all partners need to work together at all levels to prevent Russia from dragging out this war or making the threat to life permanent. Russia must be pressured into peace."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the recent Shahed attack on the shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, this strike on Mykolaiv, and all other similar Russian strikes "must be met with a strong response – with stronger coordination among all partners and unified efforts to force Russia into peace."

In another post, the president said that this week, Russians had used nearly 1,220 aerial bombs, more than 850 attack drones and more than 40 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

Background: A nighttime Russian attack on Mykolaiv on 16 February damaged the Mykolaiv Thermal Power Plant, leaving 46,000 consumers without heat.

