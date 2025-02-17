All Sections
Russians attack border area of Sumy Oblast, injuring man

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 February 2025, 19:13
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A man, 57, has been injured in a Russian attack on the Miropillia hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

Source: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast

Quote: "Early reports indicate that on 17 February 2025, at around 16:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy district’s Myropillia hromada with an FPV drone."

Details: As a result, a man, 57, was injured; he has been hospitalised.

