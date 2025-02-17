Emergency workers, police officers and local military administration head injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

A person injured in the Russian strike. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces launched two First-Person View (FPV) drone strikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Monday, 17 February, leaving two emergency workers, two police officers and the head of the local military administration injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on social media; Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Filashkin noted that the first strike hit a water tanker lorry and the second hit an evacuation team that had come to help two wounded rescue workers.

The State Emergency Service reported that the wounded emergency workers were taken to a hospital in Kostiantynivka. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

Three people were injured in the second strike: two policemen and the head of the local military administration.

The aftermath of the Russian strike Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast

