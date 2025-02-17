Zelenskyy and his wife arrive on official visit to Türkiye

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived on an official visit to Türkiye on the evening of Monday, 17 February.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan are scheduled in Türkiye.

Zelenskyy said they discussed "prisoner exchanges – all efforts will continue to bring our people home. Food security. The First Lady’s educational and cultural diplomacy."

Ankara had previously announced that during Zelenskyy's visit, the two sides would discuss the bilateral strategic partnership, strengthening cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in Ukraine.

Background:

Zelenskyy, who attended the 61st Munich Security Conference last week, outlined his planned foreign visits during a press conference there, stating that after engagements in the UAE, he would travel to Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

A meeting between Russia and the United States will also take place in Saudi Arabia on 18 February, but Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine would not participate in these talks.

