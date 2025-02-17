All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 February 2025, 14:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will not participate in the talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise any agreements on Ukraine without the participation of official Kyiv.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine quoted Zelenskyy, commenting on the talks in Saudi Arabia between Russian and US representatives

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine will not participate [in talks]. Ukraine did not know anything about them. And Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine useless. And we cannot recognise anything or any agreements about us without us. And we will not recognise such agreements."

Details: The head of state noted that there is a bilateral track in these negotiations, "and they have the right to do so if they have bilateral issues." Zelenskyy added that this had been discussed before, but only now "have they begun to speak publicly."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that his official visit to Saudi Arabia on 18 February "has no connection with the things happening in Saudi Arabia at the level of representatives of the United States and Russia."

The president said he would ask Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman about the talks.

The head of state also said that during his visit, he would raise the issue of lowering oil prices and believes that US President Donald Trump can do so too. 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don't know who can reduce prices. I believe that President Trump has the greatest power to do this, and he is the strongest in this area, in the energy sector, and controls it. And I think that if he sets the goal, he can do it."

Background:

  • On Monday 17 February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks between the US and Russian delegations on the handling the war in Ukraine.
  • Axios reports that the meeting between Russian and US officials will take place on Tuesday, 18 February.
  • On 16 February, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that no meetings with Russians were planned until a plan to end the war was developed.



