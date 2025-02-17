All Sections
Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 18 February for meeting with Erdoğan

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 17 February 2025, 16:03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye on 18 February to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN Türk

Details: Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye on an official trip at Erdoğan’s invitation.

Advertisement:

Regarding the visit, Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Office, stated: "During the meetings, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Ukraine will be reviewed and steps necessary to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries will be discussed".

Altun also added that there will also be an exchange of views on the latest developments in Ukraine and other regional and global issues as part of the visit.

Zelenskyy, who participated in the 61st Munich Security Conference last week, outlined his planned foreign visits during a press conference there, stating that after engagements in the UAE, he would travel to Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Background:

  • Axios reported that a meeting between Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Tuesday, 18 February.
  • Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not participate in the upcoming negotiations between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia.
  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, stated on 16 February that no meetings with Russian representatives are planned until a concrete plan for ending the war is developed.

