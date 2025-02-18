Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and over 300 pieces of weapons and military equipment over past day
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 07:40
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 337 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 861,090 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,101 (+12) tanks;
- 21,075 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,275 (+53) artillery systems;
- 1,285 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,068 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,586 (+181) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,679 (+74) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,751 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
