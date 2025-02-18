All Sections
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and over 300 pieces of weapons and military equipment over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 February 2025, 07:40
Photo: the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 337 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 861,090 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 10,101 (+12) tanks;
  • 21,075 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,275 (+53) artillery systems;
  • 1,285 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,068 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,586 (+181) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,679 (+74) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,751 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

