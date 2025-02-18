Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles

The North Korean troops' participation in the war against Ukraine will have long-term consequences for the security system in the Asia-Pacific region, and North Korea is modernising its technologies and gaining combat experience.

Source: Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (DIU) chief, in an interview with the South Korean newspaper The Chosun, quoted by the DIU press service

Quote from Kyrylo Budanov: "North Korea is using this war to gain combat experience and modernise its military technology. This will have long-term consequences for the security system in the Asia-Pacific region."

Advertisement:

Details: As an example, the general described the changes that the North Korean KN-23 missile has undergone: initially, its accuracy was very low, with an error of 500 to 1,500 metres, but Russian experts made technical modifications.

Quote from Kyrylo Budanov: "Now the missile has become much more accurate and is a much more serious threat."

Details: The head of DIU added that this missile weapon threatens the security of South Korea and Japan.

Kyrylo Budanov says that the North Korean group in the war against Ukraine lost about 4,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded. But despite the significant losses, North Korean forces continue to participate in joint operations with Russian troops actively. There is also an increase in the number of North Korean artillery at the front line.

Quote from Kyrylo Budanov: "This war has mobilised all the military capabilities of the countries involved. Only three states, Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea, are gaining direct experience in fighting a full-scale war of the 21st century. The future North Korean army will completely differ from the previous one."

More details: Budanov emphasised that Russia and North Korea are deepening military cooperation in technology, science, and industry.

Quote from Kyrylo Budanov: "This cooperation is reaching the highest level and poses a serious threat to the international community."

Support UP or become our patron!