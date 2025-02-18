All Sections
Russian FPV drones injure rescue workers, policemen and head of city military administration in Kostiantynivka

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 February 2025, 12:52
Five people have been injured by Russian FPV drones in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Among the injured are two rescue workers, two policemen and the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; National Police of Ukraine

Quote from the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "The first drone hit the car of the State Emergency Service workers who were bringing water to people. The second drone attacked the evacuation team that arrived to rescue them.

The second strike occurred when paramedics were helping the wounded to get into the car. A matter of seconds saved lives. The people managed to lock themselves in the armoured car and drive away." 

Details: The police officers and the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration sustained concussions. Paramedics quickly took the injured rescue workers to hospital.

