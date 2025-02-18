All Sections
Ukrainian defence forces strike Ilsky oil refinery and two pumping stations in Russia – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 February 2025, 14:19
The explosion. Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine’s defence forces launched a strike on the Ilsky oil refinery, as well as the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 17 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The attack on the Ilsky oil refinery caused a large-scale fire.

The Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol stations, which were used to transport fuel for Russian occupation forces, were also hit.

General Staff reported that these stations have been put out of action, significantly complicating fuel supply logistics for the Russian army.

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces reserve the right to strike strategic facilities that support Russia's armed aggression. Operations aimed at dismantling the energy infrastructure fueling Russia's illegal war will continue.

Ukraine remains steadfast in its fight for freedom and independence, eliminating the aggressor’s resources and weakening its military potential."

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 February, Russian Telegram channels reported that drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
  • Later, Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, reported an alleged "large-scale drone attack" on the region, but his statement did not mention the Ilsky oil refinery.

General StaffRussiaoil
General Staff
How the Munich Security Conference exposed Europe's lack of leadership
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
Russian foreign minister: US and Russia agree to appoint ambassadors
Fox News: US and Russia propose three-stage peace plan
EU discusses €700 billion plan for defence spending and Ukraine support
US and Russia agree to set up negotiating groups on Russo-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
Ukrainian government helps 90,000 families restore or purchase housing
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
