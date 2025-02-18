Ukrainian defence forces strike Ilsky oil refinery and two pumping stations in Russia – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine’s defence forces launched a strike on the Ilsky oil refinery, as well as the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 17 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The attack on the Ilsky oil refinery caused a large-scale fire.

The Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol stations, which were used to transport fuel for Russian occupation forces, were also hit.

General Staff reported that these stations have been put out of action, significantly complicating fuel supply logistics for the Russian army.

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces reserve the right to strike strategic facilities that support Russia's armed aggression. Operations aimed at dismantling the energy infrastructure fueling Russia's illegal war will continue.

Ukraine remains steadfast in its fight for freedom and independence, eliminating the aggressor’s resources and weakening its military potential."

Background:

On the night of 16-17 February, Russian Telegram channels reported that drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Later, Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai, reported an alleged "large-scale drone attack" on the region, but his statement did not mention the Ilsky oil refinery.

