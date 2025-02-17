All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Drones attacked oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 03:06
Drones attacked oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
The fire after the drone attack. Photo: SHOT

Russian Telegram channels report that drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Russian Telegram channels SHOT and Mash; Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai

Details: Reports indicated that a series of loud explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 February.

Advertisement:

Russian Telegram channels reported that the wreckage of an allegedly downed drone fell near a local oil refinery, causing a fire.

Later, Kondratyev reported an alleged "large-scale drone attack" on the region, but his statement did not mention the Ilsky oil refinery.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesRussia
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
drones
Russia claims being attacked by 90 drones
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs, fires start in city
Air defence forces respond to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
07:30
Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO
07:12
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 52 armoured combat vehicles over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: