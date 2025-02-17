Drones attacked oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Monday, 17 February 2025, 03:06
Russian Telegram channels report that drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
Source: Russian Telegram channels SHOT and Mash; Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of Krasnodar Krai
Details: Reports indicated that a series of loud explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 February.
Russian Telegram channels reported that the wreckage of an allegedly downed drone fell near a local oil refinery, causing a fire.
Later, Kondratyev reported an alleged "large-scale drone attack" on the region, but his statement did not mention the Ilsky oil refinery.
