European Commission suggests EU take sanctions against Russia into its own hands amid recent US statements

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 18 February 2025, 17:56
European Commission suggests EU take sanctions against Russia into its own hands amid recent US statements
European economy and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. Photo: Getty Images

European economy and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis believes that given recent US actions, the European Union should take the issue of anti-Russian sanctions into its own hands.

Source: Dombrovskis on 18 February, quoted in The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked how the EU would respond to the possible easing of sanctions against Russia by the United States, Dombrovskis said that the EU would be focusing more on its own European security capabilities and would also make its own decisions on the extension of sanctions against Russia.

Quote: "Well, I think it’s very clear with the most of current Trump administration that [the] EU will need to take issues related to [the] EU’s security more in its own hands. That also concerns sanctions policy. As you know, the work continues on preparing the 16th sanctions package."

Background: 

  • On 18 February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that all parties must agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine, hinting at the role of the EU in lifting sanctions against Russia.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently acknowledged that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to start peace talks, but stressed that this is in order to have sanctions against Russia lifted.

