Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to start peace talks, but his goal is a ceasefire agreement to regroup and rebuild Russian forces.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Meet the Press on NBC News, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Putin’s participation in the talks is not aimed at ending the war but at reaching a ceasefire agreement.

He said this agreement would help lift international sanctions from Russia and allow it to regroup.

"This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background:

In the same interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that it would be "very difficult" for Ukraine to survive without US military support in the war against Russia.

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun putting together a negotiating team to arrange a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced that he had instructed US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead talks with Russia.

In addition, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Russia will be "reintegrated" into the global economy and European energy system once a peace agreement is reached and the Russo-Ukrainian war ends.

