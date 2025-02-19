All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 February 2025, 07:22
A Ukrainian tank. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff has updated the data on Russia's losses in the war. Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers and more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • Approximately 862,390 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 10,120 (+19) tanks;
  • 21,098 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,347 (+72) artillery systems;
  • 1,288 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,072 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,861 (+175) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,825 (+146) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,752 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

