Russians hit Kharkiv with a drone: business damaged
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:02
The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with a drone on the night of 19 February, causing damage to a civilian business and its equipment.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram
Quote: "An enemy drone struck the Slobidskyi district of the city at around 03:00. It hit the territory of a civilian production facility."
Advertisement:
Details: Terekhov emphasised that there were no casualties, but the company's equipment and other property were damaged.
