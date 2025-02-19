All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv with a drone: business damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:02
Emergency workers. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with a drone on the night of 19 February, causing damage to a civilian business and its equipment.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy drone struck the Slobidskyi district of the city at around 03:00. It hit the territory of a civilian production facility."

Details: Terekhov emphasised that there were no casualties, but the company's equipment and other property were damaged.

