Russians hit Kharkiv with a drone: business damaged

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with a drone on the night of 19 February, causing damage to a civilian business and its equipment.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy drone struck the Slobidskyi district of the city at around 03:00. It hit the territory of a civilian production facility."

Details: Terekhov emphasised that there were no casualties, but the company's equipment and other property were damaged.

