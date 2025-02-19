EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's chief diplomat, has talked about the telephone conversation between European ministers and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: Kaja Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The conversation with Rubio took place after the US-Russian talks in Riyadh.

Kallas stressed that Russia will try to divide Europe and the United States.

"Let’s not walk into their traps. By working together with the US, we can achieve a just and lasting peace – on Ukraine’s terms," she said.

Background:

Earlier, the Italian Foreign Ministry said that the foreign ministers of Italy, France, Germany and the UK, as well as the EU's foreign policy chief, had spoken with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the first direct meeting in Riyadh between US and Russian diplomats since the start of the war in Ukraine.

After the talks between Russia and the US, the US State Department reported that the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level groups for negotiations on Ukraine.

Fox News host and White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said that the US and Russia are discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and eventually a final agreement.

