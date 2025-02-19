All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
Kaja Kallas, the European Union's chief diplomat. Photo: X

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's chief diplomat, has talked about the telephone conversation between European ministers and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: Kaja Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The conversation with Rubio took place after the US-Russian talks in Riyadh.

Advertisement:

Kallas stressed that Russia will try to divide Europe and the United States.

"Let’s not walk into their traps. By working together with the US, we can achieve a just and lasting peace – on Ukraine’s terms," she said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Italian Foreign Ministry said that the foreign ministers of Italy, France, Germany and the UK, as well as the EU's foreign policy chief, had spoken with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the first direct meeting in Riyadh between US and Russian diplomats since the start of the war in Ukraine.
  • After the talks between Russia and the US, the US State Department reported that the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level groups for negotiations on Ukraine.
  • Fox News host and White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said that the US and Russia are discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and eventually a final agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUSARussia
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
EU
EU preparing at least €6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Politico says
France to hold second summit on Ukraine and European security, Reuters reports
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: