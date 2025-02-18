Foreign diplomatic sources close to the talks between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia have stressed that the US and Russia propose a three-stage peace plan that includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and then the signing of a final agreement. However, the idea of elections was later denied, explaining that Russia was pushing this point.

Source: Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X (Twitter)

Details: Several foreign diplomatic sources told Fox News that the United States and Russia were considering holding new elections in Ukraine as a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

Nonetheless, another US source familiar with the talks softened this statement, explaining that the issue of the elections was pushed at the talks and it could be part of future negotiations but not at this time.

Multiple foreign diplomatic sources provided this readout from the Ukrainian side: "Putin assesses the probability of electing a puppet president as quite high and is also convinced that any candidate other than the current President of Ukraine will be more flexible and ready for negotiations and concessions. In turn, D. Trump is ready to accept any election result, including the possibility of election of a pro-Russian puppet. D. Trump and V. Putin consider the chances of the current President of Ukraine being re-elected as low."

Following the meeting, the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants to our bilateral relationship" and continue working on preparing negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Negotiations between US and Russian delegations began in Saudi Arabia on 18 February. Russian media outlets reported that the parties will discuss economic cooperation and "the issue of the Ukrainian settlement".

The Russian side is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that Ukraine would not be participating in upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements made on Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

