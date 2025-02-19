All Sections
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:58
Stock Photo: Getty Images

After talks between the new US administration and Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Donald Trump "can resume a useful dialogue" with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: AFP citing Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with French regional publications, Macron said that Trump "creates strategic ambiguity for [Kremlin leader] Putin".

He also added that the US president uses "very tough words"  and creates "uncertainty", which "can help exert pressure".

Background: 

  • On 18 February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, met in Saudi Arabia with a US delegation, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • After the talks, the US State Department reported that the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level groups for negotiations on Ukraine.
  • Fox News host and White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich stated that the US and Russia are discussing a three-stage peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and eventually a final agreement.

