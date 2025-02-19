All Sections
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:02
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 19 February.

Source: Suspilne  

Details: Kellogg was met at the Kyiv central railway station by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Commenting on his visit to Kyiv, Kellogg said this "is a chance to have good potential talks".

Quote from Kellogg: "We are listening. We understand the need for security guarantees … And part of my mission is to sit and listen … [Then] go back to the United States, talk to President Trump, Secretary Rubio and the rest of the team, just to ensure that we get this one right."

More details: Kellogg stated that he believes that the full-scale war "would not have started if he [Trump] was still president".

"He [Trump] understands the human suffering, he understands the damage. And he wants to end it," Kellogg said.

It is worth noting that Kellogg's visit takes place against the backdrop of talks between the Russian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia, to which Ukraine was not invited.

Background:

  • After the talks on 18 February, the US Department of State reported that the US and Russian delegations agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level groups for negotiations on Ukraine.
  • These talks, which came as a surprise to Ukraine, led to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy postponing his visit to Saudi Arabia.
  • Trump commented on the fact that Ukraine was not present at the talks between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia. He said that the Russo-Ukrainian war "could have been settled very easily" and that a "half baked negotiator could have settled this".

USARusso-Ukrainian war
USA
