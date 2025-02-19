Smoke after the strike. Photo: screenshot from the video of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of a precision strike on the positions of Russian troops in Chumatske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 17 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 17 February 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the positions of the 2nd Motorised Rifle Battalion of the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Chumatske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian base, its fortifications, and the site from where the occupiers launched drones to attack Ukraine.

Background:

On 2 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the Russian army in the village of Maryino, Kursk Oblast.

On 13 January, Ukrainian troops were reported to be destroying Russian army command posts in Donetsk Oblast:

On 8 January, the Ukrainian defence forces struck the command post of the 8th Army Corps of the Southern Military District in occupied Khartsyzsk;

On 10 January, the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Central Military District in occupied Svitlodarsk was attacked;

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on 12 January that Ukrainian forces conducted a high-precision airstrike on the command post of Russia's 2nd Combined Arms Army (CAA) (Central Military District) in Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast.

