All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff shows precision strike against Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 17 February – video

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:19
Ukraine's General Staff shows precision strike against Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 17 February – video
Smoke after the strike. Photo: screenshot from the video of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video of a precision strike on the positions of Russian troops in Chumatske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 17 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On 17 February 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the positions of the 2nd Motorised Rifle Battalion of the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Chumatske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian base, its fortifications, and the site from where the occupiers launched drones to attack Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 2 January, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the Russian army in the village of Maryino, Kursk Oblast.
  • On 13 January, Ukrainian troops were reported to be destroying Russian army command posts in Donetsk Oblast:
  • On 8 January, the Ukrainian defence forces struck the command post of the 8th Army Corps of the Southern Military District in occupied Khartsyzsk;
  • On 10 January, the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Central Military District in occupied Svitlodarsk was attacked;
  • The Ukrainian General Staff reported on 12 January that Ukrainian forces conducted a high-precision airstrike on the command post of Russia's 2nd Combined Arms Army (CAA) (Central Military District) in Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warZaporizhzhia OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet by end of February
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian equipment and kill infantrymen in Kharkiv Oblast – video
EU approves new package of Russia sanctions – FT
RECENT NEWS
15:53
Ukraine's Ambassador to US outlines areas of cooperation with Ukraine that may interest US
15:19
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine
14:49
EU diplomacy chief believes sanctions against Russia are a trump card that should not be abandoned
14:42
Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: seven wounded and one killed – photos
14:23
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers
13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
13:30
EXPLAINERHow the Paris summit exposed Europe's divide, who could lead it, and what comes next
13:29
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
13:15
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States
13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: