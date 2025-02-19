Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has neither confirmed nor denied that he would run for president. He asserted that this issue would be relevant only if Ukrainian statehood was not under threat.

Source: NV event "Ukraine Changing the World. Dialogues about opportunities"

Quote: "In order to answer this question, let's first create the conditions under which such a question will be entirely appropriate...

I believe that when these conditions come, I, as a person in the civil service and working directly for the state, will be ready to answer this question."

Details: He said, "for now, we have one task: to survive and preserve our state, and after that we will think about the rest."

Background:

Anton Hrushetskyi, a representative of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy could lose the next presidential elections for the same reason he won in 2019 – the public's expectations of positive change from a "new force".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to talk about elections in the country, but Ukrainians do not want this because of the lifting of martial law.

