All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians occupy Dachne and Zelenivka, advance near several villages in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:57
Russians occupy Dachne and Zelenivka, advance near several villages in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Advancement of Russian forces. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian troops have captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast and have made advances in several other areas.

Source: DeepState project

Quote: "The defence forces drove back the enemy near Malynivka. The enemy occupied Dachne and Zelenivka and advanced near Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Klishchiivka, Baranivka, Novoocheretuvate, Andriivka and Pishchane."

Advertisement:

Details: DeepState project analysts report that the Russian army has taken Dachne, which was partially surrounded the day before, as well as Zelenivka, which is only a few kilometres away.

DeepState also stated that the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade forced the Russians away from the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, although there is no official confirmation as of now.

Background:

  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 10-11 January that Russian forces had occupied Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, which is seven kilometres from Dachne. 
  • On 18 February, DeepState maps illustrated that the Russian army, on its way to Kostiantynopol, had approached the village of Dachne in Donetsk Oblast and was likely to encircle it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupationDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's General Staff shows precision strike against Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 17 February – video
Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet by end of February
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian equipment and kill infantrymen in Kharkiv Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
15:53
Ukraine's Ambassador to US outlines areas of cooperation with Ukraine that may interest US
15:19
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine
14:49
EU diplomacy chief believes sanctions against Russia are a trump card that should not be abandoned
14:42
Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: seven wounded and one killed – photos
14:23
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers
13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
13:30
EXPLAINERHow the Paris summit exposed Europe's divide, who could lead it, and what comes next
13:29
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
13:15
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States
13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: