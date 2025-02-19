Russian troops have captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast and have made advances in several other areas.

The defence forces drove back the enemy near Malynivka. The enemy occupied Dachne and Zelenivka and advanced near Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Klishchiivka, Baranivka, Novoocheretuvate, Andriivka and Pishchane.

DeepState project analysts report that the Russian army has taken Dachne, which was partially surrounded the day before, as well as Zelenivka, which is only a few kilometres away.

DeepState also stated that the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade forced the Russians away from the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, although there is no official confirmation as of now.

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 10-11 January that Russian forces had occupied Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, which is seven kilometres from Dachne.

On 18 February, DeepState maps illustrated that the Russian army, on its way to Kostiantynopol, had approached the village of Dachne in Donetsk Oblast and was likely to encircle it.

