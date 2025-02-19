All Sections
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 February 2025, 13:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that information about the alleged US$500 bn in aid from the US is not true and called demands for the return of these funds in natural minerals or other resources "frivolous talk."

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 19 February

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We have substantially distinct figures. Everything is very clear. The war cost us US$320 bn. Ukrainian taxpayers paid US$120 bn, while the US and European allies provided US$200 bn. These are in packages of weapons. The United States provided us with approximately US$67 bn in weapons and US$31.5 bn in direct financial aid to the budget."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that statements about the alleged US$500 billion in aid and demands for its return in natural minerals or other resources are not true.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "There were other various aid programmes, of course. We are grateful for humanitarian support, but we cannot claim that the overall value of the aid was US$500 bn and heed to demands for their repayment in natural minerals or something else. This is not a serious discussion. However, we are prepared for a serious document. We need security guarantees."

Background: Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine seemed to have agreed to grant the US access to natural minerals on its territory in exchange for aid. He is counting on such an agreement, regardless of how the war and potential negotiations progress.

