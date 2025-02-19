All Sections
Ukraine's Ambassador to US outlines areas of cooperation with Ukraine that may interest US

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 15:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

Cooperation with Ukraine for the US can be of interest economically, Ukraine can offer the United States effective cooperation in the agricultural sector, defence, energy, mining and processing, and digitalisation.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, during a video address to the participants of the Dialogues with NV. Ukraine Changes the World event, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The ambassador said that economic diplomacy, which has always been an important element of work with the United States, will continue to play a much more important role in relations with the strategic partner.

Quote from Oksana Markarova: "What exactly can Ukraine offer the United States, what would make it interested? Firstly, our agricultural sector and everything related to agriculture: seeds, good machinery, joint opportunities in these sectors."

Details: She stressed that even during the war, Ukraine continued to provide food to more than 400 million people around the world. At the same time, the ambassador noted that productivity in all subsectors of our agriculture is rather low.

Quote from Oksana Markarova: "That is, additional investments, new technologies and markets can significantly increase food production."

Details: Makarova stated that the defence sector, particularly its innovative component, is another promising area for collaboration.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States stated that the third area is the energy sector, noting that Ukraine exported electricity before Russia destroyed half of the country's generation capacity.

The fourth area is "what is on everyone's lips" – Ukraine possesses extensive natural mineral and fossil fuel reserves.

The fifth area of collaboration is digitalisation and IT innovations, with Ukraine being not only the first country to implement effective digital services at the state level, but also exporting this knowledge to other countries.

