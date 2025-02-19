Ukrainian General Staff denies Putin's claims on Russians breaking through into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that his troops in Kursk Oblast (Russia) had crossed into Ukrainian territory. However, Ukraine’s defence forces have denied this claim.

Source: Putin, as quoted by Russian media; Major Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Putin: "The latest information I received just an hour ago – last night, fighters of the 810th Brigade crossed the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, entering enemy territory."

Details: The General Staff stated that, amid general "sour moods" on Ukrainian social media, Russians are trying to spread additional disinformation, such as claims of advancements through Ukrainian defences in Kursk Oblast and mass incursions into Ukrainian territory. These statements do not correspond to reality, Lykhovii emphasised.

Lykhovii stated that as of 15:00, there had been 12 combat engagements in Kursk Oblast since the start of the day, three of which were still in progress. One of the repelled attacks occurred about 06:00, when a Russian unit attempted to advance towards the Ukrainian state border in the direction of Nikolaevo-Daryino-Zhuravka.

Quote from Lykhovii: "The attempt was unsuccessful. There is no reason for panic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in Kursk Oblast, holding several hundred square kilometres of the aggressor country's territory.

Do not fall for Russian psychological operations. Support and strengthen the Ukrainian military – that is our best negotiating position."

