All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian General Staff denies Putin's claims on Russians breaking through into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 February 2025, 16:58
Ukrainian General Staff denies Putin's claims on Russians breaking through into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast
Photo: Operational Command Zakhid (West)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that his troops in Kursk Oblast (Russia) had crossed into Ukrainian territory. However, Ukraine’s defence forces have denied this claim.

Source: Putin, as quoted by Russian media; Major Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Putin: "The latest information I received just an hour ago – last night, fighters of the 810th Brigade crossed the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, entering enemy territory."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff stated that, amid general "sour moods" on Ukrainian social media, Russians are trying to spread additional disinformation, such as claims of advancements through Ukrainian defences in Kursk Oblast and mass incursions into Ukrainian territory. These statements do not correspond to reality, Lykhovii emphasised.

Lykhovii stated that as of 15:00, there had been 12 combat engagements in Kursk Oblast since the start of the day, three of which were still in progress. One of the repelled attacks occurred about 06:00, when a Russian unit attempted to advance towards the Ukrainian state border in the direction of Nikolaevo-Daryino-Zhuravka.

Quote from Lykhovii: "The attempt was unsuccessful. There is no reason for panic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in Kursk Oblast, holding several hundred square kilometres of the aggressor country's territory.

Do not fall for Russian psychological operations. Support and strengthen the Ukrainian military – that is our best negotiating position." 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Elections in Ukraine "theoretically possible" this year, but war must end first, Ukraine's Central Election Commission chair says
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
Ukrainian General Staff denies Putin's claims on Russians breaking through into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast
Boris Johnson: Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%, they're about the same as Trump's
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
All News
Kursk Oblast
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast are told they are fighting against South Koreans
Russians assault Kursk Oblast with convoy flying red flags – video
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
19:26
Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
19:15
EXPLAINERHow Europe’s elites miscalculated Trump and what Europe shoul do
19:10
Norwegian PM: Calling Zelenskyy a dictator is completely baseless
18:54
Lithuanian president presents Europe with action plan to support Ukraine
18:49
Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister
18:37
One person killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
18:28
Elections in Ukraine "theoretically possible" this year, but war must end first, Ukraine's Central Election Commission chair says
18:24
Trump boasts of "successful negotiations" with Russia
18:18
Ukrainian President's Office Head tells Trump's envoy that Ukrainians want to end war with just peace
18:17
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: