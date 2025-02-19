All Sections
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 February 2025, 20:39
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had what he described as a "good and substantive" conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on 19 February.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We cannot allow Putin to deceive everyone again. Before any potential negotiations, all partners must clearly understand that strong security guarantees are the priority for lasting peace."

Details: Zelenskyy briefed Rutte on his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where they discussed Türkiye’s role in providing security guarantees. The Ukrainian president stated that this process requires broad international representation, including Europe, the UK, Türkiye and the US.

Rutte, in turn, shared details of his meeting with Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

ZelenskyyPutin
Zelenskyy
