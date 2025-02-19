All Sections
Finnish president voices support for Zelenskyy amid Trump's accusations

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 21:21
Alexander Stubb. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has rejected statements made by US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator.

Source: Yle, a Finnish broadcasting company, citing Stubb at a press conference in the Finnish city of Kainuu, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Stubb firmly disagrees with Trump’s remarks about Zelenskyy. He emphasised that Finland supports Ukraine by all possible means and stands by the Ukrainian constitution as well as the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stubb also stated that the war of aggression was initiated solely by Russia and Putin, adding that the EU's task is to discuss with Trump what the consequences would be if Putin achieves his goals.

He considers it a crucial task for Europe to convince the US that Ukraine must not lose the war.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to statements from US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.
  • The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has also dismissed Trump’s statements as deeply unfounded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

