Norwegian PM: Calling Zelenskyy a dictator is completely baseless

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has dismissed as deeply unfounded the remarks by US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator.

Source: Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and stated that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

Quote from Støre: "I think this is deeply unfounded. He [Zelenskyy – ed.] is a democratically elected president with an overwhelming majority of votes, caught in the middle of the full-scale war."

Details: Støre was also supported by Norwegian opposition.

Quote from Liberal Party leader Guri Melby: "This is dangerous and blatantly false from President Trump. It is sad to realise that there are hardly any shared values left across the Atlantic. It is now clear that Trump wants Putin to win.

The only right course of action for Norway now is to strengthen support for Ukraine, modernise our own defence and build closer ties with Europe."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump's claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him. In particular, the Ukrainian president stressed that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dismissed Trump's claims about Zelenskyy's low rating, stating that the Ukrainian president's approval is comparable to Trump's own.

