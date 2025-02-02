Hungary to agree to new EU sanctions against Russia after consultations with Trump

Hungary will agree to further EU sanctions against Russia only after reaching an agreement with US President Donald Trump.

Source: János Bóka, Hungarian Minister of European Affairs, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag; European Pravda citing ntv

Details: János Bóka, one of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s closest allies, said that the EU should be cautious when taking new punitive measures against Russia.

The EU member states should reach an agreement with the new Trump administration on the meaning and content of the new package of sanctions.

Quote: "The Hungarian government sees no basis for further sanctions decisions without such an agreement."

Details: He said that Hungary has fundamental doubts about the meaning and usefulness of sanctions against Russia, which are not having the impact that many expected. The minister said that if the sanctions remain in place forever, it will also weaken Europe's economy and competitiveness, through higher energy prices, for example.

Background:

Earlier, Viktor Orbán said that Hungary had allegedly received a "guarantee" from the EU to resume gas transit through Ukraine and threatened to block the next extension of sanctions if this did not happen.

Meanwhile, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas hinted that the statement about "energy security", in exchange for which Hungary had supported the extension of sanctions against Russia, was symbolic.

