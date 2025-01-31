Hungarian PM once again threatens EU to veto sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine resumes gas transit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again threatened to veto EU sanctions against Russia in six months if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas by then, which he claims he was guaranteed to be restored.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Orbán's statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During an interview with Hungarian state radio on Friday, Orbán claimed that Hungary had received a guarantee from the EU this week regarding the restoration of gas transit through Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"If the pledge is broken, then not only will we propose ending sanctions but we will end them," Orbán said.

Background:

On 27 January, the EU managed to secure Hungary's agreement to extend economic sanctions against Russia but made concessions to Budapest by issuing a statement assuring Hungary of its energy security.

Media reports indicated that Hungary demanded the EU put pressure on Ukraine to maintain the transit of Russian oil and engage in dialogue about gas transit in exchange for its support of continued sanctions against Russia.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hinted that the statement on "energy security", which convinced Hungary to support the sanctions, was largely symbolic.

Support UP or become our patron!