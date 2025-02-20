Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 07:16
Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 863,580 (+1,190) military personnel;
- 10,134 (+14) tanks;
- 21,112 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,410 (+63) artillery systems;
- 1,291 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,078 (+6) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 26,021 (+160) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,961 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,752 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
