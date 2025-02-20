All Sections
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 February 2025, 07:16
Self-propelled howitzers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,190 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 863,580 (+1,190) military personnel;
  • 10,134 (+14) tanks;
  • 21,112 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,410 (+63) artillery systems;
  • 1,291 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,078 (+6) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 26,021 (+160) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,064 (0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,961 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,752 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
