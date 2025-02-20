All Sections
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 February 2025, 08:23
A tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 122 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 32 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 10 February], the enemy conducted a missile strike, using two missiles, and 87 airstrikes, dropping 131 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy hit [Ukrainian positions] 5,757 times, including 140 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched over 3,000 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Vovchansk and towards the village of Zapadne five times.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted four attacks on Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 12 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Makiivka and towards the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to advance near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka four times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 assaults near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelenе Polе, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove nine times.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assaults. 

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 36 airstrikes, using 47 guided bombs, and struck the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 442 times, including 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian assault attacks.

General Staff
