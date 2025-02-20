All Sections
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 10:27
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was treated rudely during his visit to Kyiv last week.

Source: Trump on board the presidential plane, quoted by AP and reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president stated that it took Bessent a long time to arrive in Kyiv, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was reportedly sleeping and unavailable for a meeting.

Quote from Trump: ""He [Bessent] traveled many hours on the train, which is a dangerous trip, and we're talking about the secretary of the treasury. He went there to get a document signed, and when he got there, he came back empty."

Details: Meanwhile, according to CNN, Trump said that Bessent was treated "rather rudely" and that President Zelenskyy was supposedly unavailable for the meeting because he "was sleeping".

Quote from Trump: "Scott Bessent actually went there and was treated rather rudely, because essentially, they told him no and Zelenskyy was sleeping and unavailable to meet him."

 
Meeting between the President of Ukraine and the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury in Kyiv on 12 February, 2025.
Photo: Ukraine's President's office

Background:

  • As reported before, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv on 12 February to discuss economic partnership with Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy during his visit.
  • At the time, the Ukrainian president said that the United States had handed Kyiv the first draft of a partnership agreement that would provide for investment in Ukraine's mineral resources in exchange for further assistance.
  • According to media reports, the Trump administration offered Ukraine to give the US 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals, but Zelenskyy refused to sign the document. The White House called the decision short-sighted.
  • On 14 February, Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance's meeting in Munich was postponed to give the US an opportunity to work on the draft memorandum of partnership that Ukraine had finalised and handed over to the Americans.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

