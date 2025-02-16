All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

White House calls Zelenskyy "short-sighted" in rejecting agreement with US

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 17:08
White House calls Zelenskyy short-sighted in rejecting agreement with US
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Brian Hughes, White House National Security Council spokesman, called the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refuse to sign a proposed agreement granting the US access to rare earth minerals in Ukraine "short-sighted".

Source: AP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Hughes: "President Zelenskyy is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump administration has presented to Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Hughes stated that the deal on minerals would allow American taxpayers to "recoup" money sent to Kyiv while also contributing to the growth of the Ukrainian economy.

He added that the White House believes that "binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace".

Quote: "The US recognises this, the Russians recognise this, and the Ukrainians must recognise this." 

Details: According to one current and one former Ukrainian official, the US proposal did not include any specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

"I didn’t let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest," Zelenskyy said on Saturday in Munich.

The source of the agency reported that Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance did not discuss the details of the American document during their meeting on Friday at the Munich Security Conference.

The official stated that the meeting was "very good" and "substantive", and Vance clearly conveyed that their primary goal with Trump was to achieve a strong, lasting peace.

Zelenskyy told Vance that true peace requires Ukraine to take a "strong position" at the beginning of negotiations, emphasised that American negotiators should come to Ukraine, and that the US, Ukraine, and Europe must be at the negotiating table with Russia.

Background: 

  • The administration of US President Donald Trump proposed that Ukraine give the United States 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.
  • On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss economic partnership with Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a "partnership agreement" that would provide for investment in Ukraine's mineral resources in exchange for further assistance.
  • On 14 February, a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in Munich was postponed to give the US the opportunity to work on the partnership memorandum, which Ukraine had finalised and handed over to the Americans.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAZelenskyy
Advertisement:
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership in case of Russian ceasefire violation
Trump administration aims at ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Terrorist attack in Mykolaiv kills three servicepersons from Ukrainian Demining Services
All News
USA
EU foreign ministers meet urgently in Munich to present new initiatives after US VP Vance's controversial remarks
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: It's a question for Ukraine, what winning looks like
US Secretary of State talks to Russia's Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
20:14
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership in case of Russian ceasefire violation
20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:53
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
19:24
Trump administration aims at ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
19:06
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us defend this, and we will make money on this together
18:49
Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority
18:33
EU Council and Commission presidents along with NATO secretary general to attend emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
18:28
Reuters: US asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees
17:51
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
17:43
Russians reduce activity on front line: 79 combat clashes occurred by 16:00 – General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: