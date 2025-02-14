All Sections
Zelenskyy's team explains why meeting with US vice president rescheduled

Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 11:30
Zelenskyy's team explains why meeting with US vice president rescheduled
Stock photo: Getty Images

The reason for rescheduling the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance is that Ukraine needs to finalise the draft memorandum of partnership and hand it over to the Americans. 

Source: Ukrainian delegation told European Pravda

Details: The meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance, which was to take place at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, was postponed.

The source said this happened because Zelenskyy and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed on Wednesday, 12 February, that Ukraine would finalise a draft memorandum of partnership and hand it over to the Americans. 

Ukraine handed over the document, and the US side asked for time until 17:00 to work on it.

Background:

  • On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss the economic partnership with Ukraine.
  • At the time, Zelenskyy said that the United States had handed Kyiv the first draft of a partnership agreement to invest in Ukraine's mineral resources in exchange for further aid.
  • Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, considers the initiated agreement on access to Ukraineʼs mineral resources part of the country's security guarantees.

