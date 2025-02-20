All Sections
Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 February 2025, 13:52
The aftermath of the Russian shelling. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled the city of  Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring a 39-year-old woman on 20 February.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "People have been killed in the city of Nikopol. Russians killed two men by shelling the city with heavy artillery."

The aftermath of the Russian shelling
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details:  It is reported that a 39-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was provided with medical assistance and will undergo outpatient treatment.

 
The woman and rescue workers
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The attack also damaged industrial and private companies, a café, shops, garages and cars. A house was damaged, and a fire broke out, which rescue workers quickly extinguished.

