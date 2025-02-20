Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 13:52
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring a 39-year-old woman on 20 February.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "People have been killed in the city of Nikopol. Russians killed two men by shelling the city with heavy artillery."
Advertisement:
Details: It is reported that a 39-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was provided with medical assistance and will undergo outpatient treatment.
The attack also damaged industrial and private companies, a café, shops, garages and cars. A house was damaged, and a fire broke out, which rescue workers quickly extinguished.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!