Russian forces capture Sverdlikovo in Kursk Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have captured the village of Sverdlikovo in Russia's Kursk Oblast and advanced near several settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy took Sverdlikovo and also advanced near Dachne, Zelene Pole and Burlatske."

Details: DeepState reported that Russian troops had seized the village of Sverdlikovo in Kursk Oblast and pushed Ukrainian forces back. Meanwhile, the analysts noted that Ukrainian soldiers had regained their positions in the settlement of Lysivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:On 19 February, DeepState reported that Russian troops had captured Dachne and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast and had made gains in several other areas.

