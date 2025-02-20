Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has expressed his belief that a ceasefire on the front lines could be reached by the end of 2025.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Azerbaijani journalist Eynulla Fatullayev

Quote from Budanov: "Are you asking for my personal opinion? I think yes. It’s a paradoxical situation: despite the fact that the starting positions of both sides are as diametrically opposed as possible, I still believe we will reach a ceasefire this year. How long it will last and how effective it will be is another question. But I do think it will happen. Most of the necessary conditions for it are already in place."

Details: Discussing the possibility of deploying peacekeepers, Budanov questioned their effectiveness, stating that "there is no country in the world where the deployment of peacekeepers has actually worked".

He also noted that Russia will not stop its attempts to destabilise Ukraine.

Quote from Budanov: "Neither the Russians nor we can come up with anything radically new or large-scale at this point. Everything has already been tested. Yes, there will be attempts [to destabilise Ukraine – ed.], but it’s nothing critical – every action has an opposed reaction."

Background: At the end of 2024, Budanov said that his prognosis for 2025 is "more optimistic" than for 2024.

