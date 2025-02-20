Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble

The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble of a section of an apartment block that was struck by a Russian bomb in the city of Kherson on the night of 19-20 February. Emergency workers are currently searching for a woman trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a man from under a section of an apartment block destroyed by a Russian bomb. The appropriate services are now identifying the deceased. My condolences to the family and friends."

Details: Mrochko stated that emergency workers are searching for the mother of two wounded children under the rubble.

Background: On the night of 19-20 February, Russian troops hit an apartment block in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb. At the time, six people, including two children, were reported to have been injured.

