All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 February 2025, 14:18
Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble
Search and rescue operations following the Russian strike. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast

The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble of a section of an apartment block that was struck by a Russian bomb in the city of Kherson on the night of 19-20 February. Emergency workers are currently searching for a woman trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a man from under a section of an apartment block destroyed by a Russian bomb. The appropriate services are now identifying the deceased. My condolences to the family and friends."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko stated that emergency workers are searching for the mother of two wounded children under the rubble.

Background: On the night of 19-20 February, Russian troops hit an apartment block in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb. At the time, six people, including two children, were reported to have been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersoncasualties
Advertisement:
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
All News
Kherson
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on apartment building in Kherson: children amongst injured – photos
Russian forces failed to secure positions on islands near Kherson eight times last week
Part of Kherson without power due to Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
17:35
US Republican Fitzpatrick stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's sharp remarks
17:13
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg without interaction with media at US request
17:13
US explores adjusting anti-Russian sanctions as talks with Moscow continue, Bloomberg says
17:12
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign minerals deal
16:04
Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos
15:57
Russians attack sorting centre of Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta in Kherson – photos
15:55
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
15:54
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
15:51
US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution in support of Ukraine, Reuters reports
15:35
Car with Russian war criminal blown up in Berdiansk, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: