All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians drop guided aerial bomb on apartment building in Kherson: children amongst injured – photos

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 00:10
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on apartment building in Kherson: children amongst injured – photos
The aftermath of the attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces have hit an apartment building in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb, injuring civilians, including children. 

Source: Prokudin on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Prokudin stated that Russian forces attacked Kherson from the air. 

Advertisement:

A guided aerial bomb hit an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district, added Prokudin. 

Prokudin also reported that children were injured due to the attack. 

 
The destroyed apartment building.
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration 

Quote from Prokudin: "There is already information regarding the first people injured in the aftermath of the airstrike on the apartment building. They are 13-year-old twins – a boy and a girl. 

They suffered mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions. 

The children are currently in the hospital under medical supervision."

 
The destroyed apartment building.
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration 

Update: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that a man was also injured. 

 
The ruins of the apartment building.
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration 

Quote from the Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "A 47-year-old local was injured in the aftermath of the attack. The man suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion and leg injuries."

Details: It was later reported that a man was rescued from the eighth floor of the apartment building that the guided aerial bomb hit. 

Moreover, the mom of the injured children is most likely still under the ruins, stated Prokudin. 

Mrochko later reported that two more civilians were injured.

Quote from Mrochko: "Two more were injured in the aftermath of the strike by a guided aerial bomb on an apartment building in downtown Kherson.

A 60-year-old man suffered a forehead wound.

A 36-year-old man got a concussion."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonRusso-Ukrainian waraircraftchildren
Advertisement:
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
All News
Kherson
Russian forces failed to secure positions on islands near Kherson eight times last week
Part of Kherson without power due to Russian attacks
Russians attack vehicle in Kherson with drone, killing two
RECENT NEWS
09:18
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
08:23
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff
07:48
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
07:41
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
07:16
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
05:58
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:18
Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM
04:22
Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW
03:16
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: