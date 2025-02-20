Russians drop guided aerial bomb on apartment building in Kherson: children amongst injured – photos

The aftermath of the attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces have hit an apartment building in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb, injuring civilians, including children.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Prokudin stated that Russian forces attacked Kherson from the air.

Advertisement:

A guided aerial bomb hit an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district, added Prokudin.

Prokudin also reported that children were injured due to the attack.

The destroyed apartment building. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "There is already information regarding the first people injured in the aftermath of the airstrike on the apartment building. They are 13-year-old twins – a boy and a girl.

They suffered mine-blast injuries and acute stress reactions.

The children are currently in the hospital under medical supervision."

The destroyed apartment building. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Update: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that a man was also injured.

The ruins of the apartment building. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from the Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "A 47-year-old local was injured in the aftermath of the attack. The man suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion and leg injuries."

Details: It was later reported that a man was rescued from the eighth floor of the apartment building that the guided aerial bomb hit.

Moreover, the mom of the injured children is most likely still under the ruins, stated Prokudin.

Mrochko later reported that two more civilians were injured.

Quote from Mrochko: "Two more were injured in the aftermath of the strike by a guided aerial bomb on an apartment building in downtown Kherson.

A 60-year-old man suffered a forehead wound.

A 36-year-old man got a concussion."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!