Mother of two children injured in attack on Kherson is found dead under rubble

The body of a woman has been found under the rubble of an apartment building in Kherson which was attacked by Russian forces on the evening of 19 February. She is the mother of twins who were injured in the attack and rescued from the rubble the day before.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service

Quote from Prokudin: "After almost a day of work, rescue workers have found the body of the last person missing as a result of the Russian airstrike on a high-rise building in Kherson. She is the mother of the twins who were injured in the enemy attack. Currently, rescue workers are trying to retrieve the woman's body."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service said two people were killed and five injured, including two children, as a result of the nighttime airstrike.

Background: Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Kherson with a guided aerial bomb on the night of 19-20 February. Among the casualties were 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!